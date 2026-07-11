BCCI to review T20I team’s performance after series loss to England: Devajit Saikia

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct a detailed performance review of the men’s T20I team immediately after the ongoing tour is over, said Secretary Devajit Saikia.

The development came after India, the current Men’s T20 World Cup holders, suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat to England in Bristol on Thursday, handing the hosts a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series.

Speaking to IANS from Edinburgh, where the ICC Annual Conference is underway, Saikia acknowledged the men’s T20I team’s slump but remained confident of finding the solutions in the review meeting.

“The thing is very simple. The Indian T20I team is going through a bad phase in their games against England and Ireland before. So, we have to do a review once this series is over. Right now, a bad phase is going on in terms of the performance of the men’s T20I team.

“So, we will have to look into what the problems they are facing, and we will definitely try to sort it out in a detailed review once the series is over. The review will happen immediately after the ODI series ends in England on July 19,” Saikia said.

In Bristol, barring skipper Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 80, rest of the Indian batting line-up fell quickly due to poor shot selection and were restricted to a below-par 158/7. In reply, England captain Harry Brook (79 not out) and Phil Salt (59 not out) completed the chase with six overs to spare.

Since their return to international cricket, India have endured a nightmarish time in T20Is – suffering a shocking, first-ever 2-0 series defeat to Ireland and now conceding the series to England, including a record 125-run defeat after being bundled out for just 76 in Nottingham.

The problems have been aplenty for India – their top-order and middle order have failed to click consistently and adjust themselves to playing on lively pitches. The bowling line-up minus Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah has been far from its best and the fielding has not been at its usual best.

India now needs to get a win in the fifth and final T20I against England, to be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, if they are to save their top spot in the men’s T20I ranking.

It remains to be seen if the outcomes of the detailed review come into effect before India play a three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 23 in Harare. IANS

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