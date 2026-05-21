BCCI Unveils 2026-27 Domestic Schedule Featuring 1,788 Matches Across Men’s and Women’s Cricket

Mumbai: (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Indian Domestic Season 2026-27, which will feature 1,788 matches across age groups and formats in men's and women's cricket during the course of the season. The season will feature tournaments across senior, U23, U19 and U16 categories in men's cricket, along with an extensive calendar across senior, U23, U19 and U15 women's competitions, as per a press release from BCCI.

The domestic season will commence with the prestigious Duleep Trophy from August 23, 2026, marking the beginning of another extensive and highly competitive calendar that continues to elevate the standards of domestic cricket in India. The 2026-27 domestic season reflects the BCCI's continued commitment to building a strong and competitive domestic structure while ensuring a balanced progression across formats and categories.

The red-ball segment of the season will begin with the Duleep Trophy featuring six zonal teams, followed by the Irani Cup from October 1. The Ranji Trophy and the Col CK Nayudu Trophy will continue to be played in a two-phase format, ensuring adequate recovery time for players while continuing to prioritise multi-day cricket in the domestic structure. The Ranji Trophy Elite Group will feature 32 teams across four groups, while the Plate Group will comprise six teams. The upcoming season will witness the reinstatement of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Winners vs Rest of India fixture, scheduled from October 1-4, 2026. The match returns to the domestic calendar to provide an enhanced competitive platform for emerging U23 cricketers.

As part of the BCCI's continued efforts to align domestic cricket with the evolving demands of the modern game, the Men's U23 State A Trophy and the Vizzy Trophy have been converted from one-day competitions to T20 tournaments. (ANI)

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