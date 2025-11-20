Belgium thrash Liechtenstein to qualify for World Cup 2026

NEW DELHI: Belgium hammered Liechtenstein 7-0 on Tuesday to confirm its berth at next year’s World Cup, finishing its campaign unbeaten.

A fifth victory in eight games gave Belgium a total of 18 points at the top of Group J, two more than runner-up Wales, and earned it a place at next year’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere both scored twice and there were goals for Hans Vanaken, Brandon Mechele and Alexis Saelemaekers with the home side netting four times in a furious seven-minute, second-half spell.

Belgium will be competing at its 15th World Cup finals, having twice reached the semifinals.

Belgium got off to the quick start that coach Rudi Garcia had asked for with Vanaken heading home from a cross from captain Youri Tielemans after 150 seconds at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne. But it took another 32 minutes for Belgium to add a second as Saelemaekers dragged the ball back from the byline to an unmarked Doku on the penalty spot to finish.

Doku put Belgium 3-0 up in the 41st minute as an errant clearance found him just outside the box, and he then dribbled his way past three defenders before finishing with aplomb. Then De Ketelaere scored a quick-fire double in the 57th and 59th minutes, the first set up by Doku and the second by fullback Thomas Meunier.

Belgium had been criticised after failing to secure qualification on Saturday away at Kazakhstan, which held it to a 1-1 draw, but Tuesday’s result removed that disappointment. Agencies

Also Read: GSA A Division League poised for interesting finish