Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Unseeded Aarav Dhekial from Assam, based in Delhi, upset 6th seed Indian player Shivtej Shirfule in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 in the ITF Junior J60 tennis tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here on Wednesday. With this victory, Aarav entered the quarterfinal in the championship. However, wild card entrants Shiva Sharma and Nibras K. Hussain of Assam lost their pre-quarter final singles matches today. There were two other upsets, where top seed Savitha Bhuvaneswaran in the girls’ and second seed Prakaash Sarran in the boys’ were eliminated from the singles events of the tournament.

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