Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: Against the magnificent natural backdrop of the Patkai foothills and the sprawling greenery of the historic AOD Golf Links, Digboi is poised to reclaim the spotlight on India’s professional golfing map as the 26th edition of the IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf Tournament tees off on Tuesday with a formidable Rs 1-crore prize purse.

More than just another sporting fixture, the four-day championship, scheduled to conclude on November 20, will also herald the commencement of the 2026-27 DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) season, bringing together 120 professional golfers, including 12 overseas contenders representing five countries, this was stated during a press meet on Monday evening.

The championship was formally announced at a press meet held at the historic AOD Golf Links on Monday, where representatives of IndianOil and DP World PGTI underlined the enduring stature of the tournament and its longstanding contribution to India’s professional golfing circuit.

The international field will feature golfers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Japan, Malaysia and Bhutan, adding considerable competitive depth to the championship. The domestic challenge, meanwhile, will be spearheaded by several established names, including former champion Om Prakash Chauhan, Rashid Khan, Mohd Azhar, Akshay Sharma, Honey Baisoya and Manu Gandas, among others. The top 50 players and ties after the second round will advance to the final two rounds.

The championship will also have a distinct homegrown presence, with five Digboi-based professionals — Biren Karmokar, Deepraj Chetia, Dulal Kalowar, Deven Bhumij and Alok Barua — entering the fray with the advantage of familiarity with the challenging local course.

Speaking to The Sentinel over the phone, DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl lauded IndianOil for its decades-long commitment to hosting the prestigious championship at Digboi, acknowledging the corporation’s sustained patronage as a significant factor behind the tournament’s remarkable continuity. He also expressed admiration for the historic British-era AOD Golf Links, particularly its distinctive airstrip-era legacy, expansive layout and spectacular natural surroundings, which lend the venue a character and identity rarely found elsewhere on the country’s golfing circuit.

The championship’s continued association with Digboi assumes particular significance as IndianOil approaches a historic milestone in the industrial heritage of the region. IndianOil Chairman A S Sahney highlighted the significance of the forthcoming 125th-year celebrations of Digboi Refinery, scheduled to commence on December 11, 2026, ahead of the refinery’s 125th anniversary in 2027. Among the world’s oldest operating refineries, Digboi Refinery remains inseparably woven into the industrial history and identity of the oil town.

The AOD Golf Links, meanwhile, remains the undisputed centrepiece of the championship’s appeal. Widely regarded as one of the largest golf courses in the region, the historic par-72 course stretches across 6,329 yards and presents a distinctive golfing experience amid an extraordinary natural landscape. Flanked by the dense forests of the Dehing Forest Reserve on three sides and overlooking the imposing Patkai mountain range on the fourth, the course combines sporting challenge with a rare geographical setting.

Its British-era origins and distinctive association with an old airstrip further distinguish the venue, making it much more than a conventional golfing destination. Over the decades, the course has become synonymous with Digboi’s sporting heritage and has provided a distinguished setting for one of India’s enduring professional golf championships.

The Pro-Am competition preceding the main championship was held on November 15, with the winning team comprising professional golfer Rajesh Kumar Gautam and amateur participants.

Meanwhile, coinciding with the observance of National Press Day, the Digboi Journalists’ Union felicitated Nikhil Kalan, Senior Manager, DP World PGTI, during the press meet in recognition of his nearly two decades of association with the media fraternity and his longstanding role in coordinating and liaising with journalists across the region.

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