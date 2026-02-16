Benali stresses one-match-at-a-time approach NEUFC to start campaign against East Bengal on Monday

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will kick off their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a tough away fixture against East Bengal FC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.

The 2025 Durand Cup champions return to competitive action for the first time since their Super Cup outing last year, eager to set the tone early in what promises to be a shortened and high-intensity season.

Having secured an impressive third-place finish last season, the Highlanders are determined to build on that momentum. However, uncertainty surrounding the league had disrupted pre-season preparations. With the 2025-26 edition set to follow a single-leg round-robin format and no playoffs, every fixture carries added significance from the very first whistle.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged the challenges posed by the truncated format while addressing the media here on the eve of the opener.

"This season we will not get too many matches to settle down. We have to stay cautious from the very beginning because time is very short. You cannot wait for the third or fourth game to find your rhythm” by then, you're already close to the halfway stage. A good beginning is very important," Benali said.

Reiterating his philosophy, the Spaniard added, "We want to take one match at a time. Right now, our entire focus is on East Bengal."

Last season, much of NEUFC's attacking success revolved around Moroccan striker Alaeddine Ajaraie, who scored 23 goals, nearly half of the team's total. With Ajaraie no longer part of the squad, the Highlanders are entering a rebuilding phase in the final third.

Benali has placed his trust in Indian talents such as Parthib Gogoi and a group of new arrivals to shoulder the responsibility. "Alaeddine played terrific football last season, but we knew he would not be available this year. We prepared keeping that in mind," he said, expressing confidenc that the new campaign offers Indian players a valuable platform to step up and cement their roles.

The Highlanders will begin the season with four consecutive away matches before returning to Guwahati for their first home fixture on March 15 against Jamshedpur FC. Benali, however, dismissed any concerns regarding the demanding schedule.

"Inside the ground, it is 11 versus 11. I have absolutely no complaints about the schedule," he asserted firmly. Captain Michel Zabaco, who accompanied the coach at the briefing, spoke candidly about the uncertainty during the league's hiatus.

"It was difficult because you didn't know when you were going to restart, whether next week, in a month, or even later. But as professionals, maintaining fitness is our responsibility. Break or no break, we have to stay ready, " Zabaco said.

Meanwhile IndianOil has partnered with two-time reigning Durand Cup champions, NorthEast United FC, as Associate Sponsor until the end of the 2026-27 season.

"We are thrilled to have IndianOil join hands with NorthEast United FC. It is a privilege to have a brand like IndianOil on board with us. IndianOil's values like care, ethics, passion and trust resonate with our club's values," J John Abraham, owner of NorthEast United FC, said.

