Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament: North Lakhimpur, Kumar Bhaskar Verma University register win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North Lakhimpur University and Kumar Bhaskar Verma University recorded emphatic victories in their respective matches of the 5th Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament at the Assam Agricultural University ground in Jorhat on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, North Lakhimpur University produced a dominant all-round performance to outclass Madhabdeva University. Batting first, North Lakhimpur University piled up an imposing 201 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a magnificent unbeaten century by Ruhinandan Pegu. The stylish batter hammered 107 off just 58 balls, registering the first century of the 5th Niloy Dutta Cricket Tournament 2026. He found solid support in Akshat Jain, who remained unbeaten on 71 off 48 deliveries, as the duo stitched together a match-defining partnership. For Madhabdeva University, Rikiraj Hazarika claimed both wickets, finishing with figures of 2 for 33.

Chasing a daunting 202, Madhabdeva University managed 118 for 6 in 20 overs. Himanku Bhuyan top-scored with a brisk 37 off 21 balls, while Rikiraj Hazarika contributed 20 off 22 deliveries. However, the target proved well beyond reach. Akshat Jain impressed with the ball as well, returning outstanding figures of 3 for 9, while Kuldeep Gogoi (1/14) and Pritam Phukan (1/10) chipped in with a wicket each to seal a comprehensive victory for North Lakhimpur University.

In the second match, Royal Global University won the toss and opted to field against Kumar Bhaskar Verma University. Batting first, Kumar Bhaskar Verma University posted a competitive 157 for 9 in 20 overs. Nitish Talukdar led the scoring with 34 off 31 balls, while Rezek Siddik (27 off 18) and Diban Jyoti Barman (24 off 11) provided valuable contributions in the middle order. Mit Rajkumar (2/35), Rishab Garg (2/29) and Bornil Gogoi (2/28) were the pick of the bowlers for Royal Global University.

In reply, Royal Global University faltered under disciplined bowling and were bowled out for 89 in 15.3 overs. Shaan Singh Rana scored 29 off 26 balls and Varun Jajodia added 22 off 19, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to offer resistance. Anirudha Rai delivered a match-winning spell of 3 for 3, while Debojit Adhikary (2/15) and Amit Kandaiburu (2/7) provided excellent support as Kumar Bhaskar Verma University secured a convincing win.

