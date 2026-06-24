Bhavani Devi seeks suspension review after apology ahead of World Championships

New Delhi: India’s leading fencer Bhavani Devi has formally apologised for her conduct during the Team Event of the Asian Fencing Championships 2026 in New Delhi and has appealed for a reconsideration of the suspension imposed following the incident.

In a press release from the Fencing Association of India (FAI), Bhavani Devi expressed regret over her actions after receiving a Black Card during the championship. This led to a two-month suspension under the relevant disciplinary rules.

The FAI stated that the Olympian had issued an unconditional apology and reaffirmed her respect for the rules, officials, and values of the sport.

“Recognising the seriousness of the matter, Bhavani Devi has submitted an unconditional apology and has conveyed her deep respect for the rules, officials, and values of the sport.”

The association confirmed that a request for reconsideration and a reduction or removal of the suspension has been submitted to the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

The appeal emphasises Bhavani Devi’s disciplinary record throughout her international career. “The appeal highlights Bhavani Devi’s exemplary record throughout her distinguished international career, during which she has never previously been involved in any disciplinary incident.”

The FAI also noted that the World Championship is set for next month and that a lengthy suspension could keep one of India’s most accomplished athletes from competing. “The appeal further states that the World Championship is scheduled next month, and a prolonged suspension would prevent one of India’s most accomplished athletes from participating in this prestigious event.” IANS

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