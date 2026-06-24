NOR Cup 2026 Junior & Amateur Golf Championship to Be Held from July 15

By Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: Young golfing talent from across the country will converge at the prestigious Classic Golf & Country Club next month as the NOR Cup 2026 Junior & Amateur Golf Championship, a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event, is set to be held from July 15 to 17, 2026.

The details of the championship were formally communicated to The Sentinel by the tournament organisers on Tuesday afternoon.

Organised under the banner of Junior Golf India, the three-day championship will feature competitions for both junior and amateur golfers, providing an important platform for emerging players to showcase their skills and gain valuable competitive experience on a nationally recognised stage.

The tournament will be played in a stroke-play format and is open to both boys and girls across multiple age categories. The organisers have announced six divisions, including Category A (15-18 years), Category B (13-14 years), Category C (11-12 years), Category D (9-10 years), Category E (8 years and below), and the Amateur Category (19-35 years).

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