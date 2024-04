Bhavesh Shekhawat, Simranpreet win in Olympic Selection Trials (OST) for Rifle and Pistol

New Delhi: Bhavesh Shekhawat and Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the 25m men’s rapid-fire pistol (RFP) and women’s pistol OST T2 trials, respectively at the first-ever Olympic Selection Trials (OST) for Rifle and Pistol, here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.

Bhavesh shot 34 in the RFP final, comfortably holding off OST T1 winner Anish Bhanwala (29), to extend his good form in the trials. Vijayveer Sidhu was third with 22 hits.

Adarsh Singh (17) and Ankur Goel (13) finished fourth and fifth, to yet again finish outside the podium places. In the women’s pistol, Simranpreet, who has also been having a good run in the trials, got 37 hits in the 10 series of five-shots each, to emerge triumphant. (IANS)

Also Read: Walkers Priyanka Goswami, Akshdeep Singh qualify for Paris Olympics

Also Watch: