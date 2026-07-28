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Bindyarani Devi wins bronze in women’s 58kg weightlifting at CWG 2026

India's Bindyarani Devi wins bronze in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at CWG 2026, securing her second Commonwealth Games medal.
Bindyarani Devi
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Glasgow: India’s Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam grabbed a bronze medal in the women’s 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday.

The 27-year-old Manipuri weightlifter finished third with a total of 199kg (snatch - 87kg, clean and jerk - 112kg). It is her second medal at the quadrennial event after the silver in Birmingham in the 55kg category in 2022.

Canada’s Ann Sophie Taschereau won the silver with a total of 215kg (snatch - 94kg, clean and jerk - 121kg).

Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade Lawal claimed the gold with a new Games Record total of 229kg (snatch - 103kg, clean and jerk - 126kg).

India has won six medals - one gold, three silver and two bronze - so far. Agencies

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Bindyarani Devi
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