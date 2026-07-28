Bindyarani Devi wins bronze in women’s 58kg weightlifting at CWG 2026

Glasgow: India’s Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam grabbed a bronze medal in the women’s 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday.

The 27-year-old Manipuri weightlifter finished third with a total of 199kg (snatch - 87kg, clean and jerk - 112kg). It is her second medal at the quadrennial event after the silver in Birmingham in the 55kg category in 2022.

Canada’s Ann Sophie Taschereau won the silver with a total of 215kg (snatch - 94kg, clean and jerk - 121kg).

Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade Lawal claimed the gold with a new Games Record total of 229kg (snatch - 103kg, clean and jerk - 126kg).

India has won six medals - one gold, three silver and two bronze - so far. Agencies

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