Birdie Boro Dominates All India Police Games with Twin Table Tennis Golds in Lucknow

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s top paddler Birdie Boro clinched two gold medals in the Table Tennis singles events at the 2nd All India Police Games, which concluded in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Competing in both the Open Singles and Gazetted Officers Singles categories, Boro — a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) with the Special Task Force (STF), Assam — secured a remarkable double crown for the third consecutive time, reaffirming his dominance in police table tennis.

In the Open Singles final, Boro defeated Subrat Raj Verma of UP Police 3-1. He then went on to outclass M. Sree Abhinav of the National Police Academy (NPA) 3-0 in the Gazetted Officers Singles final.

With the twin titles, Boro has also qualified to represent India at the upcoming World Police and Fire Games, scheduled to be held in Perth, Australia.

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