Boca Juniors unveil Fernando Gago as manager: Argentine club

Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors have appointed former midfielder Fernando Gago as manager on a contract that runs until December 2026, the Argentine club said.

After spells at Aldosivi, Racing and Chivas, the former Real Madrid midfielder will take the reins at Los Xeneizes. The 38-year-old replaces Diego Martinez, who parted ways with the Buenos Aires outfit on September 29 amid a poor run of results. Gago set to lead South American giants into the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

“For all Boca fans, today is a very important day,” Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme told a news conference. “Whenever someone returns home for us it is a special day. Fernando knows that this is his home and that we are very happy to have him here.”

Gago, who had two spells with Boca as a player, became available after parting ways with Guadalajara on Thursday, reports Xinhua. IANS

Also Read: Boca Juniors Secures Late Victory Over Union Santa Fe in Argentina's Primera Division

Also Watch: