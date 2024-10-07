La Liga: Real Madrid back to winning ways as they thrash Villarreal 4-1

MADRID: An early Federico Valverde strike helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 home win against Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday as Carlo Ancelotti’s men returned to winning ways after two games without a victory.

Real took the lead in the 14th minute with a stunning long-range shot by Valverde following a Luka Modric corner, before Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr sealed the win in the 73rd with an unstoppable strike into the top corner from outside the box.

The defending champions were in need of a positive performance after losing 1-0 at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday and being held to a 1-1 stalemate at Atletico Madrid in their previous LaLiga game.

Villarreal, who have made a strong start to their league campaign with five wins from nine games, are third with 17 points.

The visitors started brightly and Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin had to intervene eight minutes into the game to block a dangerous cross from Nicolas Pepe.

Valverde, however, earned an early advantage for the hosts when captain Modric set up the Uruguayan midfielder from a corner, and the ball bounced off a Villarreal defender and into the net.

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe had further chances ahead of the break before the pace slowed down following the restart.

Villarreal, without their injured top scorer Ayoze Perez who has six goals this season, were close to equalising shortly after the break when Alex Baena threatened Lunin’s goal but only found the side netting.

Villarreal managed 12 attempts in total, one more than the hosts but they still came away with nothing. Agencies

