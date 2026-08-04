Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy handed eight-year ban for Abu Dhabi T10 corruption breaches

New Delhi: United States of America (USA) cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all forms of cricket for eight years after an International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching three counts of the Anti-Corruption Code.

The sanctions on Reddy, 26, stem from corrupt activities linked to the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ICC had been appointed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to act as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the league. IANS

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