International Cricket Council appoints Roz Rivaz as new Independent Director

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced Dr. Ros Rivaz as its new Independent Director, a post that had been vacated by former PepsiCo boss Indra Nooyi.

Rivaz will join the ICC Board for an initial three-year term, with the possibility of one extension. The independent director position in ICC is reserved for a prominent woman leader, who has contributed in social and professional sphere.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) is pleased to share that the ICC Board has appointed Dr Ros Rivaz as its Independent Director,” the global cricket body stated in a media release.

Rivaz is currently Chair of Anglian Water and UK Companies House, and serves as Lead Independent Director at Aperam SA and Victrex plc. She has also served in executive roles in blue chip companies, both in the UK and internationally prior to her Board career, providing a broad perspective on strategy, risk, and performance management. Agencies

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