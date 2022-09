NEW YORK, Sept 2 : India's campaign at the US Open 2022 tennis tournament came to an end early as Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan made opening round exits from the final Grand Slam of the year.



In men's doubles, the 42-year-old Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop, seeded ninth in the tournament, lost to the unseeded Italian team of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(2), 2-6. IANS

Also Read: Barak Bravehearts, Subansiri Champs Win

Also Watch: