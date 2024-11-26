Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Perth Test win propels India to top of World Test Championship standings

New Delhi: India have moved to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after completing a monumental 295-run win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opening Test at Perth Stadium on Monday. After 0-3 whitewash loss to New Zealand at home earlier this month, India needed to win at least four of the five matches in the Border-Gavaskar series to guarantee a place in the WTC Final took the first crucial step with a monumental victory over in Perth.

India’s point percentage (PCT) rose to 61.11, as Australia slipped to the second spot in the nine-team points table, are still in the race to defend their title with 57.69 PTC. India need to win three off their remaining four matches to ensure qualification for the WTC Final, scheduled on June 11 at Lord’s. IANS

