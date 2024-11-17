Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Time will tell, but would like to just confirm that McSweeney is a good choice, says Matthew Hayden

New Delhi: Australia’s batting great Matthew Hayden said time will tell whether Nathan McSweeney will have a great Test career, adding that for him, he looks to be a good choice in opening the batting during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

McSweeney got the nod to open the batting for the all-important five-match series against India via knocks of 39 and 88 not out as a number four batter in the first four-day game against India A at Mackay, before amassing scores of 14 and 25 as an opener in the second four-day game at Melbourne.

He generally bats at number three and four in domestic cricket but is now all set to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja at Perth, starting on November 22. “Time will tell. That’s the political answer. From a former opening batsman’s point of view, I’d like to just confirm that he’s a good choice.” IANS

