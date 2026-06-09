Boris Becker Says Alexander Zverev Has Turned the Page with French Open Triumph

NEW DELHI: Alexander Zverev has finally shown the world what he is capable of, tennis great Boris Becker said after the world number three claimed his first Grand Slam title with victory at the French Open on Sunday.

After coming up short in three Grand Slam finals, including in Paris two years ago, Zverev beat Flavio Cobolli to become the first German man to win a Slam since Becker’s Australian Open triumph three decades ago.

“If there is one player at the very top of the rankings who truly deserves this after years of hard work, of despair, of disappointment — it’s him,” Becker told Eurosport.

“He has more than earned it. And to achieve all of this while living with diabetes — that should hardly be possible. It’s incredible. I’m very proud of him.”

Zverev, who also has an Olympic gold and two ATP Finals crowns, said he and his team had been losers at some moments but were champions now.

“He was under a great deal of pressure and, as he himself admitted, he had felt like a loser up to now,” six-time Grand Slam champion Becker said.

“He has turned the page. He is a Grand Slam champion. He showed everyone what he’s capable of. He is now part of a very special club — and it feels damn good.”

Zverev is the fifth German man to win a Grand Slam after Becker, Michael Stich, Henner Henkel and Gottfried von Cramm. Agencies

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