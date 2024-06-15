Central defender Mats Hummels leaves Borussia Dortmund after 13 years

MUNICH: Central defender Mats Hummels will leave Borussia Dortmund immediately, the Bundesliga club said on Friday, ending a partnership that stretched back to 2008 with a three-year spell at Bayern Munich. Hummels’s departure comes a day after head coach Edin Terzic left the Champions League finalist. “It was a huge honour and joy to have played for Dortmund for that long and to have followed the path almost entirely from 2008, with the club in 13th place at the time in January 2008, to what Borussia Dortmund is today.” IANS

