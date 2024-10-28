Botafogo extend lead in Brazil’s Serie A championship

Rio De Janeiro: Former Inter Miami midfielder Gregore struck late as Botafogo extended their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A championship on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at Bragantino.

Gregore put his side ahead in the 86th minute with a towering header at the far post after Oscar Romero’s floating free-kick from the left flank. Botafogo, who are vying for their first top-flight title since 1995, are now three points clear of second-placed Palmeiras, who were held to a 2-2 home draw by Fortaleza. IANS

