BOXAM Elite International 2026: Lovlina Borgohain storms into second round

NEW DELHI: Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain started her campaign with a confident blanking of Ukraine’s Olha Pylypchuk, while Hitesh Gulia also rolled on as Indians extended their strong run in the BOXAM Elite International 2026, in Alicante, Spain.

In the women’s 75kg category, Lovlina was in her commanding self, outclassing Ukraine’s Olha Pylypchuk 5:0.

She controlled the bout throughout, combining sharp combinations with disciplined movement to ease into the next round.

In the men’s 70kg section, Hitesh continued his impressive form, shutting out Canada’s Vincent Santoriello with a dominant 5:0 verdict.

Apart from Lovlina, India’s other women’s boxers delivered a series of convincing performances.

Manju Rani (48kg) cruised past France’s Gloria d’Almeida 5:0, while Nitu (51kg) made quick work of Spain’s Laura Calderon, forcing an RSC in Round 1.

Kusum (51kg) followed the suit, edging Spain’s Claudia Alcaniz 4:1, and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) continued her fine run with a clean 5:0 win over Kazakhstan’s Aziza Issina.

Later, Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) added another victory to India’s sheet with a controlled 4:1 decision against Canada’s Viktoria Penney.

In the men’s bouts, Pawan Bartwal (55kg) advanced after Thailand’s Thanarat Saengphet retired in Round 2.

Jadumani Singh (55kg) secured a solid 4:1 win over Ukraine’s Siiovush Mukhammdiiev.

Deepak (70kg) dominated Spain’s David Edenel Rosalen 5:0, and Ankush (80kg) edged past Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Zhakpekov in a closely fought 3:2 contest.

Harsh Choudhary (90kg) capped the day with a commanding 5:0 victory over Canada’s Bryan Colwell. Agencies

