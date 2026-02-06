Chennai Open tennis tournament: Mukund, Manish, Manas get wildcards

CHENNAI: India’s S. Mukund, Manish Suresh Kumar and Manas Dhamne were on Thursday given wildcards for the main draw of the Chennai Open tennis tournament. The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association will host the ATP Challenger 50 event, which will see participants from 14 countries, from February 9 to 15. Jay Clarke, a world No. 178, of Britain is the top seed, and he will followed by Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina, Oliver Crawford of Britain, Rio Noguchi of Japan, Federico Ferreira Silva of Portugal and Ilia Simakin of Russia in that order. Agencies

