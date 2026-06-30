Brazil Edge Japan in Round of 32 Thriller as Martinelli Nets Injury-Time Winner

Houston: Five-times champions Brazil came back strongly from a one goal deficit to beat Japan 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at the Houston Stadium on Monday.

Brazil took the lead deep in stoppage time as Gabriel Martinelli found the bottom corner after Casemiro netted the equaliser in the 56th minute.

Earlier, Kaishu Sano put Japan ahead in the 29th minute after capitalising on a loose pass from Danilo in midfield. The midfielder surged past Casemiro before drilling a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area into the bottom-left corner, leaving the Brazilian goalkeeper with no chance.

Carlo Ancelotti retained the same starting XI that defeated Scotland, with Neymar again on the bench as he continued his recovery from a calf injury and Raphinha unavailable through injury.

Japan, who made four changes to their lineup, were aiming to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. They continue to be without Takefusa Kubo, who remained sidelined with an ankle injury.

Brazil will play the winners of Tuesday’s last-32 clash between Ivory Coast and Norway on July 5 in New Jersey in the next round. Agencies

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