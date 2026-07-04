RG Baruah U-16 Inter-District Cricket Tournament to Begin on July 12

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The RG Baruah Under-16 Inter-District Cricket Tournament is set to begin on July 12. The competition, organized by the Assam Cricket Association in association with the various District Sports Association, will be played across nine venues of the state.

They are Goalpara, Rangia, Diphu, Umrangso, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Barpeta and Dhubri.

The final round matches will commence on August 13 with the venue to be announced at a later date. The tournament will conclude with the final on August 21.

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