Brazil to Extend Coach Carlo Ancelotti's Tenure Until 2030 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said that the country’s football confederation is set to extend his contract to the 2030 World Cup. The 66-year-old Italian took over Brazil last May to the 2026 World Cup and has noted in interviews that he would like to have the job for a four-year World Cup cycle.

Ancelotti said on Monday neither he nor the CBF “has any issues to extend the deal.”

He replaced Dorival Júnior after some lacklustre performances and had to scramble quickly to complete South American qualifying for the World Cup. Ancelotti has compiled 14 wins, 10 draws and nine defeats. Agencies

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