Brazil to Play Historic Friendly Against India in Kolkata on October 3

NEW DELHI: The Brazil national football team will face India in a friendly at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata in October, the Brazilian football federation (CBF) announced on Thursday. The match will take place on October 3, during the first FIFA international window after the recently concluded World Cup.

The fixture will mark the highest-ranked opposition India has faced since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently ranked fifth.

“The presence of the Brazilian national team in India reflects the team’s great prestige in the region, where a large part of the population cheers for Brazil’s success and admires the country’s top players,” the CBF said in a statement.

“India is known for having the largest Brazilian fan base outside of Brazil,” it added.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will first take on Australia at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on September 25 before facing it again four days later at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and will then travel to India. Agencies

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