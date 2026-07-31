Unseeded Vidyut Stuns Second Seed Nibras, Sets Up Final Clash with Chandogya in JTC-AITA U16

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Unseeded Vidyut Sundar from Maharashtra caused a major upset by defeating the 2nd Seeded Nibras Hussain from Assam 6-4, 6-1 in the JTC-AITA Super Series U16 Tennis in Jorhat on Thursday.

With this win Vidyut stormed into the final in the boys singles where he will face another Assam boy Chandogya Tridive Pathak. In the first semi final Chandogya defeated Viraj Jarwal (DL) 6-3, 6-4. All the finals are scheduled to be held on Friday.

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