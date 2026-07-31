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Unseeded Vidyut Stuns Second Seed Nibras, Sets Up Final Clash with Chandogya in JTC-AITA U16

Unseeded Vidyut Sundar stuns second seed Nibras Hussain to reach the JTC-AITA Super Series U-16 final, where he will face Assam’s Chandogya Tridive Pathak.
JTC-AITA Super Series U16 Tennis
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Unseeded Vidyut Sundar from Maharashtra caused a major upset by defeating the 2nd Seeded Nibras Hussain from Assam 6-4, 6-1 in the JTC-AITA Super Series U16 Tennis in Jorhat on Thursday.

With this win Vidyut stormed into the final in the boys singles where he will face another Assam boy Chandogya Tridive Pathak. In the first  semi final Chandogya defeated Viraj Jarwal (DL) 6-3, 6-4. All the finals are scheduled to be held on Friday.

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Chandogya Tridive Pathak
Viraj Jarwal
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