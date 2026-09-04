Brazil to play Japan and Singapore in November friendlies at National Stadium

NEW DELHI: Brazil look to have Asian teams in its plans for the latter half of the year as it revealed its opponents for the November window on Thursday.

Brazil, which will face Australia and India in the September-October window, will then play Singapore and Japan in the next international window. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will play Japan on November 14 and Singapore three days later, with both matches taking place at the National Stadium of Singapore. Agencies

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