Messi, New Faces In Argentina Squad For U.S. Friendlies

Buenos Aires: River Plate defender Lautaro Rivero was one of three uncapped players included in Argentina’s squad on Friday for friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Racing goalkeeper Facundo Cambeses and Palmeiras midfielder Anibal Moreno were also called up for the first time by Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni for this month’s friendlies in the United States.

In addition, Scaloni recalled Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, while Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez returns after missing September’s World Cup qualifiers due to suspension.

As expected, the 28-man squad is led by captain Lionel Messi and also includes Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono, Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina will meet Venezuela in Miami on October 10 and Puerto Rico in Chicago three days later. IANS

Also Read: Manchester United grab 1-1 Women’s Super League draw with Chelsea

Also Watch: