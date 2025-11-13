Brazilian Oscar hospitalised with cardiac complications in pre-season

NEW DELHI: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been hospitalised after the Brazilian suffered cardiac complications during pre-season tests, his club Sao Paulo has said.

As players prepared for pre-season ahead of the 2026 campaign, the club said Oscar “presented a complication with cardiac changes”.

The 34-year-old was attended to by club staff and a medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita who were at the site.

“The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is clinically stable and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday. Agencies

