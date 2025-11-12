Mizoram Blind Football Team Brings Glory Home, Wins Greater Lions Vision Cup 2025

Guwahati: The Mizoram Blind Football Team has made the state proud once again by lifting the Greater Lions Vision Cup 2025 at Siliguri, North Bengal. The two-day national tournament, held from November 8–9, saw Mizoram dominate from start to finish, staying unbeaten in the league stage before clinching the title with a convincing win in the final.

Representing the Mizoram Blind Sports Association (MBSA), the team impressed everyone with their skill and determination. The tournament was jointly organized by the Football Association for the Blind in Bengal (FABB) and the Lions Club of Siliguri Greater, and officially recognized by the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF).

Teams from Jharkhand, Nagaland, Mizoram, and West Bengal took part, with Mizoram and the hosts emerging as the top two sides for the grand finale. In the final match, Mizoram displayed complete dominance, defeating West Bengal 3–0 in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Captain Shimon Chorei led from the front, scoring all three goals to complete a memorable hat-trick.

His performance not only sealed the victory but also earned him the titles of “Man of the Tournament” and “Top Scorer,” with six goals to his name in total. For football lovers in Mizoram, this win brought back fond memories.