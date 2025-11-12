Mizoram Blind Football Team Brings Glory Home, Wins Greater Lions Vision Cup 2025

Guwahati: The Mizoram Blind Football Team has made the state proud once again by lifting the Greater Lions Vision Cup 2025 at Siliguri, North Bengal. The two-day national tournament, held from November 8–9, saw Mizoram dominate from start to finish, staying unbeaten in the league stage before clinching the title with a convincing win in the final.
Representing the Mizoram Blind Sports Association (MBSA), the team impressed everyone with their skill and determination. The tournament was jointly organized by the Football Association for the Blind in Bengal (FABB) and the Lions Club of Siliguri Greater, and officially recognized by the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF).
Teams from Jharkhand, Nagaland, Mizoram, and West Bengal took part, with Mizoram and the hosts emerging as the top two sides for the grand finale. In the final match, Mizoram displayed complete dominance, defeating West Bengal 3–0 in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Captain Shimon Chorei led from the front, scoring all three goals to complete a memorable hat-trick.
His performance not only sealed the victory but also earned him the titles of “Man of the Tournament” and “Top Scorer,” with six goals to his name in total. For football lovers in Mizoram, this win brought back fond memories.
The final was played in Siliguri, the same venue where Mizoram’s men’s football team lifted the Santosh Trophy exactly ten years ago, and coincidentally, that match too ended with a 3–0 scoreline. The similarity added a touch of nostalgia and pride to an already emotional victory.
When the team returned home to Sairang on November 11, they were greeted with cheers, applause, and heartfelt congratulations from supporters and officials. The Mizoram Blind Sports Association organized a thanksgiving and felicitation program at the residence of R. Lalramthanga, Senior Vice President of MBSA, to honour the players for their hard work and success.
MBSA President Lalrampana praised the players for their spirit and teamwork, saying the victory was the result of their dedication and unity. N. Vahneichhi, Executive Member and I&PR Officer of MBSA, thanked the media and supporters for their continued encouragement throughout the journey.
The manager of the team, Jerry Lalramenga, who also serves as MBSA General Secretary, presented a detailed report on the team’s performance, the growing strength of blind football in Mizoram. He states MBSA’s commitment to promoting inclusive sports and creating more opportunities for differently-abled athletes. The Greater Lions Vision Cup 2025 victory stands as another proud moment in Mizoram’s sporting history, a reminder that determination, teamwork, and passion can break every barrier and light up the field, no matter the odds.