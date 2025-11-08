Zubeen Garg's Death: Doctor from Nemcare Hospital Appears Before SIT

Guwahati: In a key breakthrough in the continuing investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's tragic death, Dr Sashibha Barman, the Deputy Medical Superintendent of Nemcare Hospital, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday.

In an attempt to offer a comprehensive medical statement, Dr Barman was summoned by the SIT. Dr Barman was intimately involved in Garg's treatment. She appeared at the CID office around 11:00 a.m. and cooperated fully with the investigators