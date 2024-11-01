Brazil’s Botafogo advance to Copa Libertadores final despite 3-1 loss at Uruguay’s Penarol

NEW DELHI: Brazil’s Botafogo advanced to its first Copa Libertadores final on Wednesday despite a 3-1 loss at Uruguay’s Penarol. The Rio de Janeiro side had won the first leg of its semifinal 5-0.

Botafogo’s rival in the November 30 decider in Buenos Aires will be fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, which reached the final after a 0-0 draw at Argentina’s River Plate on Tuesday and after a 3-0 win in the first leg.

Botafogo rested many of its starters because of the big advantage, including national team strikers Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus. Agencies

Also Read: Botafogo extend lead in Brazil’s Serie A championship

Also Watch: