Brian Lara Praises West Indies' Spirited Fightback in Delhi Test

New Delhi: West Indies great Brian Lara praised the team's spirited performance against India in the second Test in Delhi, where the visitors bounced back strongly after being bowled out for 248 in the first innings. West Indies posted 390 in their second innings, with brilliant centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, setting India a target of 121.

Lara took to Instagram to express his pride in the side's fight and the inspiration drawn from fellow legends Vivian Richards and Richie Richardson.

"Firstly, I want to express with great humility what an honour it was to be called upon to represent West Indies cricket at such a crucial time," Lara wrote.

"I understand the current struggle and the restrictive financial situation, but like our players are showing presently, if we fight hard and believe in the cause, there will be a light shining at the end of the tunnel to take us through it all," he added.

"Switching to cricketing matters, for me, being in the presence of the players brought me closer to their reality. The number of questions they asked showed me that they're not just going through the motions, they're searching for ways to lift themselves and the team out of this strife," Lara explained.

He also urged Cricket West Indies (CWI) to ensure that former greats are regularly involved with the national side to provide mentorship and inspiration.

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, we assume their commitment is lacking, but we may be wrong. Often, they just need guidance," Lara wrote.

"Something for CWI to consider would be having one of our greats, and we have a few, to provide a presence amongst the team. Not necessarily travel as part of the team but to be seen and to be available for our players to bounce ideas off when they are searching for inspiration and breakthroughs," he added.

Lara highlighted the impact of having legends like Vivian Richards visible around the squad, saying, "Seeing Sir Viv in the stands for an away game and also him being available at home when the team is there can only bring positive vibes to our cricket." "The simple message to our players that we believe in them seemed to resonate more than we fathomed. All this time they may have thought otherwise. If considered at the CWI board level, be selective, because the right and positive impression on the players is what should be paramount," he noted.

The batting great signed off by thanking the legends and the hosts. "Thank you again and to you Sir Viv and Sir Richie it was an honour to be in your presence, wearing the burgundy that is buried deep in our hearts and psyche. Thank you CWI and thank you India. Till next time. Congrats @johnbramz @shaidhope proud of your performances." (ANI)

Also Read: Basketball Tournament: North-East 5x5 Event in Guwahati 2025

Also Watch: