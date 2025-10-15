Basketball Tournament: North-East 5x5 Event in Guwahati 2025

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Modern English School will host the 1st Open North-East 5x5 School and Club Basketball Tournament 2025 from October 24. The three-day event is expected to draw teams from across Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Sikkim. Players from different states will compete across four competitive categories — Inter-School Under-19 Boys, Inter-School Under-19 Girls, Club Open (Men), and Club Open (Women) — with each match following the globally recognised 5x5 format.

