Bruno Fernandes turns down second contract offer from Manchester United

New Delhi: Amidst the turmoil at Manchester United, captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract offer from his club, casting his future at Old Trafford in doubt.

Man United have been going through a tough phase as they have sacked coach Michael Carrick after a challenging run this season. They are already in the relegation zone at the second international break in the Premier League this season.

Adding more worry for the fans and the incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino, Fernandes’ rejection brings further tensions. As reported by Sky Sports, the Portuguese international has rejected the second contract offer.

His tenure at Old Trafford is till June 2027, and the club had made the initial proposal in the summer. United still hold an option to extend Fernandes’ stay with the club for another year and stop him from indulging in free transfer talks with foreign clubs. IANS

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