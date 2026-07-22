Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred with knee injury

New Delhi: England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of this year’s The Hundred with a right knee injury, casting doubt over his availability for next month’s Test series against Pakistan and depriving the rising star of a valuable opportunity to captain Birmingham Phoenix.

Bethell suffered the injury during England’s recent ODI series win over India and withdrew from the tournament after an MRI scan on Monday morning. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not shared a timeline for his recovery. England’s opening Test against Pakistan at Headingley is set to start on August 19. IANS

Also Read: Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon headline full-strength Australia squad for Bangladesh Test tour