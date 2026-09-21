Bundesliga: Dortmund move to top after narrow win over Stuttgart

MUNICH: Maximilian Beier netted a late winner for Borussia Dortmund against Stuttgart to help it move to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday night. Beier tapped in from Jobe Bellingham’s low cross to send Dortmund to the summit for the first time since May 2023, a run of 1,212 days since it threw away the title with a final-day home draw against Mainz.

This is the first time Dortmund has won its first four matches in a decade.

Beier — who was not named in Jurgen Klopp’s 44-man Germany squad for the upcoming international break — headed an early chance wide, but was on hand to make a telling contribution in the game. Summer arrival Konstantinos Karetsas, who was stretchered off the pitch with a cardiovascular issue earlier in September in the Champions League, made his return for Dortmund off the bench just after the hour mark.

With 20 minutes remaining, the Greek teenager slid a clever pass to Bellingham who drilled a low ball across the area for Beier to give the visitors all three points.

Dortmund are now two points clear of second-place Bayern Munich and third-place Freiburg with 10 points. Agencies

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