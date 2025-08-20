BAI announces squad for BWF World Junior Championships 2025

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced its squad for the forthcoming BWF World Junior Championships 2025 scheduled to be held at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati from October 6. The mixed team championships for the Suhandinata Cup will be played from October 6–11, while the individual events will take place from October 13–19.

The last time India hosted the BWF World Junior Championships was in 2008, when Saina Nehwal became the first Indian shuttler to win gold, while RMV Guru Sai Dutt secured bronze in the boys’ singles. India has so far won 11 medals in the competition, including four silver and six bronze, and the squad selected for the 2025 edition has enough depth to add to that tally.

The final team for the championships was selected after a thorough trial, which included all members of the Asian Junior Championships team, players ranked in the world junior top 20, BAI singles top 8, BAI doubles top 4 pairs, and juniors ranked inside the BWF senior top 50.

Indian team: Boys’ Singles (U19): Rounak Chouhan, Gnana Dattu T.T., Lalthazuala H., Suryaksh Rawat. Girls’ Singles (U19): Tanvi Sharma, Vennala Kalagotla, Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Sree S. Boys’ Doubles (U19): Sumith A.R. / Bhavya Chhabra, Bhargav Ram Arigela / Viswa Tej Gobburu, Vishnu Kedhar Kode / Mithileish P. Krishnan. Girls’ Doubles (U19): Vennala Kalagotla / Reshika U, Gayatri Rawat / Mansa Rawat, Aanya Bisht / Angel Punera. Mixed Doubles (U19): Bhavya Chhabra / Vishakha Toppo, Lalramsanga C / Taarini Suri, Vishnu Kedhar Kode / Keerthy Manchala, Vansh Dev / Dianka Waldia.

