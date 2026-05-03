Villarreal crush Levante to secure Champions League spot

MADRID: Villarreal secured a Champions League qualification spot with a 5-1 win over Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

Marcelino’s side, third in the table, moved 18 points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis, which has five games left to play.

Georges Mikautadze scored twice in the Yellow Submarine’s derby victory, with Alberto Moleiro, Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pepe also finding the net.

Carlos Espi scored for Levante, which is 19th and provisionally three points from safety, with Sevilla and Alaves still to play this weekend.

Leader Barcelona can move to the brink of retaining the title if it wins at Osasuna later on Sunday. Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid visits Valencia, with coach Diego Simeone expected to rotate his squad ahead of the Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal on Tuesday. Agencies

Also Read: ‘Never been so fearful of a 15-year-old’: Jamieson lauds prodigy Sooryavanshi after DC’s record chase vs RR