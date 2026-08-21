Cameron Green Eyes Repeat of Australia’s Successful 2023 as Gruelling Schedule Looms

Mackay: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green believes the team can draw inspiration from their historic 2023 campaign as they prepare for a demanding international schedule featuring challenging Test tours of South Africa, India and England, followed by the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Australia resumed their World Test Championship campaign with a disappointing nine-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in Darwin, but will have an immediate opportunity to bounce back when the two sides meet in the second and final Test in Mackay from Saturday.

Green feels the upcoming schedule bears similarities to the one Australia successfully navigated in 2023, when they won their maiden World Test Championship title and followed it by lifting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for a record sixth time.

“It’s going to be a really tough 12 months. We’ve got the three hardest away tours, South Africa, India and England coming up as well as a World Cup, so it’s reasonably daunting, but also exciting for this group. We had a pretty similar schedule in 2023 and had a really successful year, so we’re hoping for the same,” Green said in Mackay on Thursday.

Green played an important role in Australia’s 2023 WTC triumph and has recently rediscovered his best form in Test cricket. The 27-year-old scored a century in the first Test against Bangladesh, strengthening his position in Australia’s preferred XI. However, Green acknowledged that maintaining consistency becomes more difficult during lengthy overseas assignments. IANS

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