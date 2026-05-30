Messi Leads Argentina’s 26-Man Squad as Scaloni Bids to Defend World Cup Crown in North America

Buenos Aires: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has unveiled the 26-man squad that will look to retain the FIFA World Cup in North America.

Headlined by Lionel Messi, the champions from Qatar 2022 are hoping to retain the title, a feat not achieved since Brazil successfully defended their crown in 1962.

Messi leads an attack that also includes Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

Scaloni has placed his trust in several players who were not part of the squad in Qatar, such as Valentin Barco — who enjoyed an excellent season in Europe — Jose Manuel Lopez, a Palmeiras center-forward who provides backup options for Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, and Nico Paz, who is highly regarded by the coaching staff following his strong performance at Como.

Argentina will begin its World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who fractured a finger during last week’s UEFA Europa League final while competing for Aston Villa, has also been confirmed, as has defender Cristian Romero, who is himself recovering from a knee problem. IANS

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