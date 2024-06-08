Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

NEW YORK: Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs to register their first win in T20 World Cup here on Friday. After scoring 137, Canada restricted the opponent at 125/7 in allotted over.

Ireland lost 6 wickets inside 13 overs, but George Dockrell and Mark Adair put on good fight on an under-fire pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The duo put on 62 runs from 41 balls. They needed 17 runs from the final over, but could managed 4 runs off Jeremy Gordon over. Adair went back in the second ball of the over after scoring 34 runs off 24 balls. Dockrell remained unbeaten at 30.

Earlier, Kirton blazed away to a 35-ball 49 and wicket keeper Shreyas Movva chipped in with 37 in 36 deliveries to take Canada to 137 for 7 in 20 overs. Agencies

