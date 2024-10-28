Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Paris Masters due to back injury

New Delhi: Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has announced his withdrawal from the Paris Masters due to a back injury.

Auger-Aliassime was drawn to play Ben Shelton in the first round, with the winner to take on No. 1 in the world no.1 Jannik Sinner in the second round.

“I tried to give myself every last opportunity to be fit to play in Paris but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be this year,” Auger-Aliassime wrote on Instagram. “After experiencing some pain in my back during Basel, I did some testing and attempts to practice before concluding that I wouldn’t be ready to compete in Paris at the level I’d hope for.” IANS

