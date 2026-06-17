Cape Verde Controlled Spain in a Different Way: Bubista

ATLANTA: Cape Verde were unsurprisingly under the cosh for most of its debut World Cup clash with Spain on Monday, but after holding out for a 0-0 draw, manager Bubista said that there were other ways of controlling a game apart from dominating possession.

European champion Spain came in as heavy favourites to see off Bubista’s side, and while it kept Cape Verde deep inside its own half for long periods, it never found a way through.

“Of course, we can say that Spain had possession of the ball almost all of the time, but controlling the match is not just possession of the ball,” Bubista told reporters.

“We did it in a different way. Of course, we would have wanted to have more transitions for attack, but the Spanish team is quite difficult, so we are happy with this.

“Teams excel in their defensive organisation these days and in a World Cup, statistically teams win matches with a transition ball or a ball that is not moving. And so we have to prepare this way.”

The expanded World Cup, now with 48 teams, has given countries like Cape Verde the chance to compete on the biggest stage, and they certainly made the most of their opportunity.

“Nowadays this is a more open world and smaller teams and smaller national teams are more entitled to face higher level teams,” Bubista said.

“I think that football is organisation, braveness, determination, and the smaller teams make that the base of what they can do best against larger teams.”

Cape Verde has achieved one of its goals, of showcasing its country, but Bubista and his side are not done yet.

“We have always said that we wanted everybody to see our country, our team,” the coach said.

“We have shown organisation and braveness, and this is proof of what our country is about, resilience and trying to overcome hardships.

“Before coming here, I said that our purpose was to compete at the highest level. We would face difficulties for sure, we knew that. But we’re going to do our utmost to overcome hurdles.”

Cape Verde keeper Vozinha pulled off a string of saves to keep Spain out, but Bubista preferred to praise the team effort.

“He was the best player on the pitch, he is also to be congratulated,” he said.

“But I think that our team was very good in defensive terms. Of course, he’s also there to help our team. Of course, I’m happy for him having been chosen the best player of the match. But I think that our team did a spectacular job.”

Cape Verde take on Uruguay on Sunday in Miami in its next Group H game. Agencies

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