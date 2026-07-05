Cape Verde Win Hearts Despite Exit After Dream World Cup Campaign

Miami: With a population of only half a million scattered across a small archipelago of only 4,000 square kilometres in land area, Cabo Verde’s achievement of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 itself represented a historic milestone.

Having only been made independent in 1975, the Cabo Verde national team’s journey began a few years later in 1978. In the decades since, as the teams and players involved have continued to gain experience, their ambition has only grown.

They created history by becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. The Blue Sharks finished the group stage perfectly, drawing three games in a row to finish second on three points, one ahead of two-time champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Their reward was a Round of 32 clash with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Miami, where they showcased a performance for the ages to make the reigning champions dig deep for the triumph.

The African team twice came from behind - one in regular time and the other in extra time - before an own goal ended the tournament debutant’s historic World Cup run on 111 minutes.

Things started in Miami, as they often do, with a little bit of Lionel Messi magic. Lisandro Martinez’s lofted ball was killed with a brilliant touch, before his second saw a shot that flashed past Vozinha to put Argentina ahead just shy of the half hour.

As they have shown all tournament, Cabo Verde though have more than just spirit; they also have genuine ability. Nonetheless, equalising against the defending champions was still a seismic moment, as Deroy Duarte collect Ryan Mendes’ cross to fire through Lisandro Martinez’ legs and past Emi Martinez.

A pair of wonderful Vozinha saves and fine Pico Lopes clearance helped keep things level as the contest went to extra time. There, an unmarked Lisandro Martinez lashed past Vozinha at his near post after a Messi corner was flicked on by Alexis Mac Allister in the 92nd minute, but still Cabo Verde weren’t done.

Remarkably, the Blue Sharks drew level again, and with one of the goals of the tournament, as Sidny Lopes Cabral danced past Mac Allister and lasered a shot into the far corner of Martinez’ goal. There was to be no third comeback though, as a 111th minute Diney Borges own goal won it for Argentina on an extraordinary evening in Miami.

Reflting on the match result, Cape Verde coach Bubista said he was proud of his players after they pushed defending champion Argentina to extra time in a dramatic 3-2 World Cup round of 32 defeat.

“We drew twice against the world champions, we took it to extra time... More than anything, it’s being proud of our players who were dignified in the World Cup. We showed our identity. I feel enormous pride in my players and what they did,” Bubista told reporters. “They played with dignity and courage. I also want to congratulate our opponent because they showed why they are world champions.”

“We knew how difficult this match would be because of Argentina’s quality, but I believe we did our best and played with bravery. We never stopped being true to our identity, and that’s why I’m so proud of this team. I don’t think many teams could score twice against Argentina and take them to extra time. Coming back to equalise twice showed our character and spirit,” he added.

He described a feeling of disappointment in Cabo Verde’s dressing room after the match, having pushed Argentina to the limit. “The feeling in the dressing room is one of sadness. We’re disappointed because we’re leaving the tournament and because we came so close. But the players should also be proud of what they achieved representing our country. They were hugging each other and crying, and that’s part of growing. It shows this team has a soul, and we are very proud of them.” IANS

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