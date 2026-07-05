Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India’s youngest-ever T20I debutant at 15

Manchester: Indian cricket welcomed a new record-holder on Saturday as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent the country in T20 Internationals. The 15-year-old was handed his maiden India cap ahead of the second T20I against England in Manchester, marking another remarkable milestone in his meteoric rise.

At just 15 years, 3 months and 7 days, the left-handed opener from Bihar surpassed Shafali Verma to become India’s youngest international debutant. His selection is the latest reward for a breakthrough year that has transformed him from a promising teenager into one of the country’s most exciting young cricketers.

Sooryavanshi forced his way into national contention with a sensational Indian Premier League campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The teenage opener amassed 776 runs in 16 matches, registering a century and five half-centuries while dominating bowling attacks with fearless strokeplay. His power-hitting also saw him eclipse Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes in a single IPL season, underlining his ability to change the course of a game within a few overs.

His extraordinary season earned unprecedented recognition as he became the first player in IPL history to claim both the Most Valuable Player and Best Emerging Player awards in the same edition. IANS

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