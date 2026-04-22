Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka crowned top Laureus sports stars in Madrid

MADRID: Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz was named World Sportsman of the year at the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday night.

Alcaraz beat candidates including cyclist Tadej Pogacar, who won his fourth Tour de France in 2025, along with numerous other races, and his main tennis rival, Jannik Sinner.

There was further success for tennis when Aryna Sabalenka was named World Sportswoman of the Year.

"There are so many strong, great and inspiring women in sport at the moment," she said, expressing gratitude in a room where there were "so many stars."

The ceremony was held in Madrid for the second year running, with tennis player Novak Djokovic and Chinese freestyle skier Gu Ailing on presenting duties. Gu likened her new role to skiing by saying both gave her "butterflies" in her stomach.

FC Barcelona's Spain international Lamine Yamal was named World Young Sportsperson of the Year, with Gu explaining one reason for his win was the impact he has had "on a whole generation."

"I hope this helps me carry on, as there is a long road ahead," said Yamal.

There was another footballing triumph as European champion Paris Saint-Germain was awarded the Laureus World Team of the Year, beating rivals including the England women's football team and the India women's cricket team.

The World Comeback of the Year went to defending US Masters golf champion Rory McIlroy, who also helped Europe win the Ryder Cup in the United States.

"I've had a lot of near misses, but that has taught me to work harder and never give up and that was rewarded at Augusta last year," said McIlroy, who retained his Masters title less than a fortnight ago.

Formula One world champion Lando Norris was the winner of the World Breakthrough of the Year, a category where China's Yu Zidi was among the nominees.

The World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability was Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Gabriel Araujo, while Chloe Kim was named World Action Sportsperson of the Year for the third time after her back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020.

The Sporting Inspiration Award was for former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder Toni Kroos, who has an academy and works with sick children in his native Germany. Agencies

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